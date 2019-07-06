11-year-old boy from Kansas City killed in single-vehicle crash, 3 seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 11-year-old boy was killed and three others were seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in central Missouri.

The wreck was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 55, south of Route M in Perry County, according to the Kansas State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan went off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its top.

The 71-year-old driver from Kansas City, Kansas, was reported to have moderate injuries along with two 6-year-old passengers.

An 11-year-old boy, identified as Van V. Stephenson, of Kansas City, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.