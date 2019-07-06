× Family and police still searching for 18-year-old Leavenworth woman missing since May

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Family and police are continuing to look for an 18-year-old Leavenworth woman who has been missing since May.

According to family, Amani Sparks left home on May 18 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Friends say Amani might have gone to the St. Louis area to meet up with a man she met online. He is described as a black male between the ages of 22 and 25 with dreadlocks in his hair.

She was reported to be driving a red Ford Escape with Leavenworth, Kansas tags 069 DAV.

Amani is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has dark brown (almost black) hair and brown eyes.

One family member told NBC News Amani recently graduated from Leavenworth High School and was wearing her graduation gown when she left. Amani’s mom reportedly called her a few days after with no answer. Her mom then texted Amani and asked her to bring the vehicle home.

Family and police say a message came back from Amani’s phone saying “OK.”

Anyone with information regarding Amani’s disappearance is asked to call the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-682-4411.