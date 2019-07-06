KCPD identify victim killed in shooting near 39th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now identified the person killed in a shooting Saturday morning near 39th and Topping.

The shooting was first reported just before 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex. Police found a man unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Gregory Payton Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide unit directly at 234-5043 or anonymously the TIPS hotline at 474 TIPS.

