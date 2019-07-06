Garry’s Forecast: A few storms this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An isolated storm is possible this morning and afternoon, but the weather should remain dry for the most part. What we`re working with is a humid air mass that`s a little bit more stable today. There are some areas of instability to the south, so we`ll have to monitor that a little bit more. It looks like a better chance for showers and storms to pop up tomorrow afternoon and especially Monday.

We’ve all taken shots at a local TV meteorologist at one point or another, and we’ve certainly seen your comments on social media.

Just why is it so difficult to figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin. Why won’t Mother Nature just play along?

Take it from five experienced forecasters, including FOX4’s Joe Lauria, who know all to well: Predicting the weather isn’t as easy as it might seem. They dive into the complexities that make up Midwestern forecasting in a new podcast, "Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists."

Check out the new podcast below.

