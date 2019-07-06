× Missing Kansas City rapper found dead in vehicle near 66th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a local rapper who has been missing since Tuesday was found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area near 66th and Monroe around 11:15 a.m. and found 30-year-old Mack Jones deceased.

Police said a homicide investigation is underway at this time.

The family said the local Kansas City rap artist, also known by the stage name, Smacc Turner, had been missing since Tuesday, July 2.

The last call he reportedly made was to his fiancé, telling her he was headed home. They planned to go eat breakfast, but he never made it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit directly 234-5043 or TIPS hotline anonymously 474-TIPS.