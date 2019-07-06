× Police are investigating an early morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO Police are on the scene of the city’s latest homicide. Officers were called to an apartment complex near 39th and Topping where security patrol found a man, unresponsive, inside of a vehicle in the complex parking lot.

Officers found the victim in the car and he appeared to have been shot. Emergency Medical Service attempted to render first aid, but the victim died from his injuries.

Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation and are looking for witnesses or anyone that may have information about this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.