Pop up storms continue this weekend

The same pattern we've been dealing with will continue this weekend, but once again, not everyone's going to get rain this weekend. Some areas may remain completely dry, while others pick up another inch or two of rain.

That's the pattern we're stuck in, and you've probably heard most of the weather team refer to these "boundaries." I don't have to tell you how steamy it is outside and how that's been the case the last few days. This is just one of the ingredients we'd need for storms to develop. When rain falls and sends out cooler pockets of air, they form these "boundaries" that trigger a few storms to develop. We can start to see that on visible satellite this morning, and we've already had some pretty decent t-storms this morning closer to Topeka.

One of the reasons I primarily think most of the area remains dry today is this northerly flow we have above the surface. It's not bringing in much cooler air or anything, but it's just less conducive to storm development. Does that mean we'll stay completely dry today? Absolutely not. There will still be localized areas that have a pop or storm that may have very little movement and produce some very heavy rain. As it looks right now, I think that better opportunity is in Harrisonville and other points south of the metro.

Rain chances aren't zero by any means, but our chances aren't the highest either. I think pop up storms look a little more likely with the heating of the day on Sunday, with more of a widespread rain chance on Monday. How many times has this changed the last 48 hours? More than usual, that's for sure. We'll keep you updated over the next few days with any major changes to the forecast and I'll keep you up to date online when any storms develop.