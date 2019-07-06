‘That was my baby’: Mother wants justice in Kansas City rapper’s killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Annetta Authorlee said she knew something was wrong but didn't know just how bad it was until her phone rang Saturday afternoon.

"My heart dropped to the bottom of my stomach, Authorlee said. "Something went deadly wrong."

Police said Mack Jones was found dead in Kansas City, Missouri, near 66th and Monroe. The 30-year-old had been missing since Tuesday. His family spent this week posting fliers in the area. Now, his mother is looking for justice for her son's death.

"That was my baby and nobody would help me find him," Authorlee said. "He is just loved by so many people and they ended his life just as his career was beginning to go."

Jones was a local Kansas City rap artist, also known by the stage name, Smacc Turner.

Authorlee said their last conversation was about his music.

"I would tell him to clean his room or something and he would start rapping about it," his mother said. "But he was going somewhere. He just got back from an event at the BET Awards.

Authorlee said Jones was a father to two step children and was expecting his first born this September.

"I just went through this. Now I gotta do it again not even two years later."

She lost another son to violence in November of 2017.

"You will forever be in my heart you and your brother both. I miss both of y'all. But now y'all together like you were here. I just wish y'all were here though."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.