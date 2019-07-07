‘It’s like listening to an old song’: Navy vets enjoy final day of Kansas City Air Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Air Show's been one of the city's main attractions this weekend. For many, seeing the planes at the show brings back sentimental memories.

The sights, sounds and smells are all coming back to retired Naval Flag Officer Jeffrey Penfield.

"It's like listening to an old song. You hear a song, it takes you back. To be hearing these engines and smelling that jet fuel burning. That's what I know," Penfield said.

Penfield was never a Blue Angel but he did fly similar aircrafts during his time in the Navy.

"To be able to come here, see it again, hear it again, smell it again. It flashbacks of 17 years of flying," Penfield said.

This is the first time in four years, the Navy's Blue Angels have ripped and roared through the Kansas City skies for this air show.

Penfield along with other Navy vets enjoyed the aerial acrobats.

"This is a great Navy day, a great Navy weekend. Especially the Fourth of July weekend celebration of what this country is all about," Penfield said.

"It's amazing. No matter how many times you see the Blue Angels, it's always amazing," Navy veteran David Miller said.

This weekend is a walk down memory lane for many. It's also a time to connect with past a present Navy members.

"My favorite part is to talk to all the veterans. Even the kids who are in today, get their experiences, that's really a fun part of this," Miller added.

Both Penfield and Miller said this show is the perfect touch to Independence Day weekend.