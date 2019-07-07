Justin Haley wins rain-shortened Cup race at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: Justin Haley, driver of the #77 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet, talks with his crew during a weather delay for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 07, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Haley has won the rain-shortened Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, his first at NASCAR’s top level.

Haley took the lead under caution — Kurt Busch surrendered the top spot when he pitted for new tires — and was declared the winner after heavy rain followed two lightning delays. There were 33 laps remaining when the 160-lap race was halted.

Haley was 27th when leader Austin Dillon triggered a 17-car crash that took out nearly half the field and most of the top contenders. He passed a number of wrecked cars and then several more that made pit stops.

The 20-year-old Haley won’t lock in a spot in the playoffs, though. He’s a full-time driver in the second-tier Xfinity Series and was making his third Cup Series start — all for newcomer Spire Motorsports. The team’s No. 77 Chevrolet could secure a postseason bid, but only if it ends up in the top 30 in points.

Nonetheless, it was a fitting end for the final July race at NASCAR’s most famous track.

The event, which was postponed a day because of rain, has been plagued by inclement weather and filled with unpredictable winners in recent years. It’s moving to late August in 2020 — the regular-season finale — as part of NASCAR’s significant schedule shake-up.

William Byron finished second, followed by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and Ty Dillon. Manufacturer Chevrolet won for the second consecutive week and took the top four spots.

Ryan Newman was fifth in a Ford.

