KC police identify woman killed in shooting near 39th and Myrtle Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the woman killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 39th and Myrtle Avenue just before 1 a.m. to check on reports of someone firing a gun. At approximately the same time, a woman with multiple gunshot wounds had just arrived at a nearby hospital, according to KCPD.

The driver who took the woman to the hospital told officers that they were near 39th and Myrtle when they heard the sound of gunshots, and then noticed that the female passenger had been shot and immediately drove to the hospital.

The woman, identified as 25-year-old Ki’essence Pelton, was pronounced deceased a short time later by hospital doctors.

KCPD detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the shooting scene this morning, gathering evidence and looking for witnesses.

If anyone saw anything or has any information regarding this case, they are urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.