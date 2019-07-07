KCK church total loss after early morning fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials are investigating after a church caught fire early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. when someone passing by Wyandotte Tabernacle Church, located just north of Metropolitan Ave. in the Turner area, saw flames coming form the basement and called the fire department.

When crews arrived on scene the church was reported to be completely engulfed in flames.

Officials said two KCKFD firefighters had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said an arson investigator responded to the scene though the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

The church is reported to be a total loss.