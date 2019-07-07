Local rapper remembered by family and friends Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Family and friends remember a local rapper with a balloon release Sunday evening. He was found dead in his car Saturday morning.

"I'm just devastated, period, from the day that he went missing," Mother Annetta Authorlee said.

Family hadn't seen Jones in four days. They got a call Saturday from police saying his body was found in his car behind an apartment building near 66th and Monroe. That's the location friends and family wanted to remember their loved one's life.

"Whatever happened between those four days, God, we pray that you will take control through all of that, God," Rev. Timothy D. Hayes Jr. said, "We thank you in advance, God. That you're going to bring justice to this family God."

"Just help get justice for Mack Jones aka Smacc Turner," Authorlee said.

Jones, also known as Smacc Turner, was a Kansas City rap artist.

"I just need to find out who did this," Authorlee said, "

She wants your voice to help find justice for her son. She begs anyone with information to come forward hoping it could bring closure.

"It would be okay that they found somebody," Authorlee said, "but nothing still would be able to replace the loss of my son."

Until this case is resolved loved ones find healing through a balloon release, as they call out Smacc Turner's lyrics.

"I've never been a poodle I'm a blue nose," about 50 people said as the balloons reached the sky.

Hearing her 30-year-old's words said in his songs brings Authorlee to tears. She says her family finds strength to seek justice through god and Smacc Turner's music.

"I'm always gonna keep his voice alive," Authorlee said.

If you have any helpful information regarding this case, call the Tips Hotline at 474-tips. You can remain anonymous. There's also a $25,000 reward leading to an arrest.