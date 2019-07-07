× Michigan 13-year-old aims to raise $5,000 for veterans with lemonade stand

SAGINAW, Mich. — A young entrepreneur took her ambition to help Mid-Michigan veterans and is providing a refreshing drink in the process.

“I was going to keep all the money to myself, but I knew that there was people that need the money more than I did,” said Samantha Stricker.

Thirteen-year-old Samantha said for the past five years, she’s been raising money for a very special cause in Saginaw.

Every July, she posts up at Sammie’s Lemonade Stand for Veterans and then donates her entire earnings to the Veterans Services of Saginaw.

“They are like so happy and they’re going to use the money for like toothpaste and blankets and all of the extra things that the veterans may need at the hospital,” Samantha said.

She said she will be setting up for a total of five days at the American Legion Post 439 with a hefty goal of $5,000.

“Last year we did two days and we raised $2,000, so if we do $1,000 a day, I think we can do this,” Samantha said.

She said the refreshing drink will only cost $1 but the effect it has on the veterans in need is priceless.

“It makes me really happy because one year when I presented the money I got to see all of the patients at the hospital and they were telling me how it will help them a lot with the money and how they could use it,” Samantha said.

Sammie’s Lemonade Stand will be outside of Saginaw’s American Legion Post 439 July 17 through 21 from noon until 6 p.m.