New Johnson County playground aims to include all children

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. -- A brand new park aimed at including children of all ages and abilities opened Saturday in Shawnee Mission Park. This is the second all-inclusive park to open in Johnson County.

It looks like a typical park but it has one big exception. This park centers around acceptance. The $1.2 million playground lets children play together without any physical or social barriers.

Casey and Amanda Connealy brought their four children to the playground.

"Our daughter is visually impaired, so for her to see is tricky. This park has sounds she can do with the music, and movement she can now do with the adaptive swings, just all the different things she will be able to do now," Amana Connealy said.

Terry Forge visited the park with her grandson and husband, who is also visually impaired.

"With the bright colors and things, he is able to walk around by himself and feel that freedom he hasn't been able to feel for a while," Forge said.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony took place Saturday morning.