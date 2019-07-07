President Trump congratulates US women’s team on World Cup win

The US Women’s National Soccer Team captured a record-extending fourth World Cup Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the championship game.
Megan Rapinoe — who has publicly feuded with President Donald Trump in the lead up to Sunday’s win — scored a penalty goal in the second half to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. It was her sixth goal in the tournament.
More than two hours after the epic win, Trump congratulated the team on Twitter.
“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup!” he said. “Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!”
Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Friday he didn’t know if he’d be able to watch the game but said, “I hope they do well. I hope they win.”
Both Republicans and Democrats, including first lady Melania Trump and former President Barack Obama, reacted to the win on Twitter Sunday.
Melania Trump
Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA
Barack Obama
Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam
Elizabeth Warren
Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam
Michelle Obama
So proud of you, Team USA—you inspire us all! #OneNationOneTeam
Kamala Harris
Congratulations to our back-to-back World Cup Champions! You make America proud.
Bernie Sanders
Congratulations @USWNT!
Mike Pompeo
Congratulations to the @USWNT, 4 x @FIFAWWC champions!
Eric Swalwell
Congrats to the @USWNT on another incredible World Cup Win! You make us all proud, both on and off the field. #OneNationOneTeam
Cory Booker
Congrats! Go USA!
Michael Bennet
Incredible game for Team USA!! The Bennet household is thrilled #USWNT #OneNationOneTeam
Tim Ryan
All the #USWNT does is win! Let’s hope that extends to their fight for #EqualPay against FIFA.
Pete Buttigieg
USA!
Susan Collins
Congratulations to the world champion @USWNT on another World Cup victory!! You make our country so proud.
Jay Inslee
The @USWNT was certainly more dominant than the 2-0 score. Rapinoe and the crew are welcome in our State’s Capitol! #FIFAWWCFinal
Bill de Blasio
These women are American heroes. They deserve our respect, our admiration, and Equal Pay Now!
Beto O’Rourke
Big congratulations to the @USWNT on winning their fourth World Cup!! Continuing to make this country incredibly proud at home and abroad. It’s time to celebrate everything they’ve accomplished — and pay them what they deserve.
Shelley Moore Capito
Congratulations to @USWNT! Great ending to an incredible tournament. U-S-A! U-S-A! #FIFAWWC
Amy Klobuchar
Amazing win for #USWNT! Proving once again that they are the best in the world and have been for decades. Great to watch the game with the family today in New Hampshire!
Wayne Messam
Congrats #USWNT great game. Open invitation to be honored in the @CityofMiramar #FIFAWFC2019
Steve Bullock
Congratulations, @USWNT! You are champions on and off the field.
Seth Moulton
Congrats to the @USWNT on your inspirational run to victory. US leadership on the world stage. Meet you in the White House in 2021? #WorldCup19
Kirsten Gillibrand
Congratulations, ladies! You make us so proud, on and off the field. Once again the @USWNT has proven they’re the best team in the world—now let’s make sure they’re paid like it. #onenationoneteam
Hillary Clinton
World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls.