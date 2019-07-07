President Trump congratulates US women’s team on World Cup win

The US Women’s National Soccer Team captured a record-extending fourth World Cup Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the championship game.

Megan Rapinoe — who has publicly feuded with President Donald Trump in the lead up to Sunday’s win — scored a penalty goal in the second half to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. It was her sixth goal in the tournament.

More than two hours after the epic win, Trump congratulated the team on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup!” he said. “Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!”

Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Friday he didn’t know if he’d be able to watch the game but said, “I hope they do well. I hope they win.”

Both Republicans and Democrats, including first lady Melania Trump and former President Barack Obama, reacted to the win on Twitter Sunday.

