Thousands gather at Power & Light to watch US Women’s team win fourth World Cup title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is ranked #2 when it comes to viewership for the Womens World Cup and at the Power and Light District it has been a great scene for all the watch parties, with the largest one Sunday morning.

Most fans sporting their Red White and Blue supporting the USA as they defeated Netherlands 2-0 to win their fourth World Cup and second in a row.

Of course the crowd had to sweat it out. The faces, the surrender cobras, the chanting but finally elation as the crowd erupted after Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal for the US.

Time to party in KC .. it’s 2-0! pic.twitter.com/xSQdcT7qTT — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 7, 2019

It was a great look for KC and the bid for the World Cup to come to the city. The FOX broadcast showed scenes from the Power and Light District multiple times. They need 10,000 signatures to help the bid and they added a lot Sunday.

"FOX wants to show American passion for the World Cup so they show Kansas City, David Ficklin said, executive director of the KC 2026 World Cup. "And look at the ratings, we are one of the top 2-3 markets for viewing the World Cup every single match. So this is a really compelling statement that we're able to make to FIFA."

It was estimated around 10,000 people were at the Power and Light District, including restaurants, bars and the KC Live area.