Woman killed in overnight KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 39th Street and Myrtle Avenue at 12:45 a.m. to check on reports of someone firing a gun. At approximately the same time, a woman with multiple gunshot wounds had just arrived at a nearby hospital.

The driver who took the woman to the hospital told officers that they were near 39th and Myrtle when they heard the sound of gunshots, and then noticed that the female passenger had been shot and immediately drove to the hospital.

The woman was pronounced deceased a short time later by hospital doctors.

KCPD detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the shooting scene this morning, gathering evidence and looking for witnesses.

If anyone saw anything or has any information regarding this case, they are urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.