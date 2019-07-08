1-year-old Indiana girl dies after falling from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico  — Authorities say a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather’s hands and fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

Police said Monday that the grandfather of the 1-year-old girl from Indiana told officers he lost his grip while holding her outside a window on the 11th story of the Freedom of the Seas. He was identified as Salvatorre Anello.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said they were helping the family. They declined additional comment.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

