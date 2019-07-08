× 45-year-old man charged with attempting to rape child in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 45-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being suspected of breaking into a home in KCK and attempting to rape a child.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the family heard a noise Saturday night and then their daughters screaming.

When the father entered their bedroom he saw a man on top of one of his daughters. The father pulled the suspect off and they began fighting. Other family members came to help and were able to hold the suspect down until officers arrived.

Zeigler said the suspect was intoxicated and was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.

The suspect, identified as Clayton Edward Nickens IV, faces charges of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, three counts of battery, and criminal damage to property, according to Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.

Nickens bond has been set at $100,000.