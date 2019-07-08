FOX4 goes behind the scenes on crime scene investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In many FOX4 stories we’re telling you about the latest crime. FOX4 also updates you on a lot of court cases and how those turn out.

There’s a whole process in between we’ve never showed you this in depth before. FOX4 is investigating what happens when the crime scene clears.

This week FOX4 is going to show you every section of a crime lab. Something never before seen on Kansas City television.

Throughout the week FOX4 will show you inside each of the sections of the crime lab and how they handle evidence.

