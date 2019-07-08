Garth Brooks announces 7-city dive bar tour

CHICAGO — Garth Brooks announced Sunday that he is, “coming to a dive bar near you!”

Brooks shared the news on social media and revealed that the seven-city tour will kick off in Chicago Monday, July 15.

The country superstar shared that he is not allowed to name the dive bar just yet. He also said he could not share the remaining cities just yet. He said he will leave that to local radio stations.

“The only way you get tickets to this– the only way you get in is through your local country radio station,” Brooks said.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Brooks’ new single with Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar.”

Brooks is also in the middle of a multi-year, 30-city stadium tour across North America. So far the tour has stopped in St. Louis, Glendale, Arizona, Denver, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Gainesville and more.