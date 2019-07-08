KC man cleared of murdering father but convicted of killing convenience store clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Monday a Jackson County judge found a 20-year-old man guilty of killing a convenience store clerk in December 2017.

The judge found Reginald E. Jones Jr. guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deadly shooting of 57-year-old Darryl Singleton.

The jury recommend that Jones serve up to 33 years in prison, 20 years for the murder conviction and 13 years for the armed criminal action conviction. He will ultimately be sentenced at a later date.

During that time, the jury also acquitted Jones of murdering his father, Reginald Jones Sr.

The two shootings occurred on Dec. 7, 2017 at a grocery store in the 4500 block of East 24th Street.

Court documents say surveillance video shows Jones Jr. pointing a gun at his father outside the store on the sidewalk. When his father moved to enter the store, Jones Jr. allegedly shot him multiple times, according to court documents. Jones Jr. then shot Singleton.

Prosecutors said Jones Jr. admitted to being at the grocery store that night after being called there by his father.