Man killed in shooting Monday afternoon near 31st and VanBrunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found dead following a shooting Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shooting near 31st and VanBrunt around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they located a man on the sidewalk with no signs of life.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Witnesses tell police an unknown man shot the victim then left the scene in a blue vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-4777.