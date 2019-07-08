× Man sentenced after Kansas trooper finds meth hidden in child booster seats

TOPEKA, Kan. – A man from Mexico has been sentenced to over 4 years in federal prison after Kansas authorities found multiple pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside child booster seats in his vehicle.

Israel Felix Garcia, 32, was a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend. He told investigators that his family was not aware of the drugs and that he was being paid $400 per bundle in order to drive them from California to Topeka, Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

After stopping the vehicle on Interstate 70, just west of Topeka, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper found more drugs hidden under the rear window deck.

A total of 15 pounds of methamphetamine was found in Garcia’s vehicle.