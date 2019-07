Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What you need to make Mission Taco Joint's Firecracker Taco:

-Chile and Garlic Braised Chicken Thigh

-Cilantro-Lime Crema

-Candied Jalapeño and Grilled Onion Pico de Gallo

-Smoked Pork Belly Carnitas

-Mission Taco Joint Flour Tortilla

Watch the video above for directions on how to assemble the taco.

