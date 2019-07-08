× Missouri woman dies after being swept away by flash flood

WARSAW, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman has died after being swept away by a flash flood.

Springfield television station KYTV reports that incident happened Friday afternoon. The patrol says 30-year-old Rebecca Feese, of Warsaw, was trying to wade across a water-covered road near Truman Lake when she was swept away by rushing waters.

Feese was later found and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.