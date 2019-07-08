Police identify 5 victims in St. Louis-area apartment deaths

July 8, 2019

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified five people who were found dead inside a St. Louis-area apartment over the weekend.

St. Louis County police say a sixth person who had stayed overnight at the apartment near Dellwood discovered the bodies around noon Saturday.

Police say the victims are 40-year-old Ronald Brewster Jr., 37-year-old Rodney Holt, 65-year-old Rondall Mullin, 54-year-old Derrick Penny and 54-year-old James Penny.

Police haven’t released information about potential suspects or motives, or said how the victims were killed. They also have not said why they were all in the apartment.

