Police say Missouri man shot and killed after tripping on grill

Posted 1:18 pm, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, July 8, 2019

Thomas Clement

ST. LOUIS — Police say a Missouri man shot and killed another man who tripped over a barbecue and fell into the alleged shooter’s door.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that 30-year-old Thomas Clement of University City was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the Sunday shooting.

St. Louis County police say 31-year-old Larry Neal Jr. of Florissant was walking in a St. Louis County apartment complex when he tripped on a barbecue. He fell into the door of the apartment where Clement was.

Police say Clement came out with a gun and fired about 11 times at Neal, who was unarmed and later died at a hospital.

No attorney was listed for Clement on online court records Monday. He’s being held in jail without bail.

