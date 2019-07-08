× Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg coming to Kansas City next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigeig is coming to Kansas City for a fundraiser next week.

According to a tweet from Kansas City for Pete Buttigeig, the candidate will be at an event July 16.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $1,000. Other details have not been released.

Buttigeig has served at the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana since 2012.

After announcing his candidacy in April, Buttigeig has routinely polled in the top five candidates for the democratic nomination.

