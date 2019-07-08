Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg coming to Kansas City next week

Posted 6:05 pm, July 8, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigeig arrives at a news conference January 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Buttigeig held a news conference to announce that he is forming an exploratory committee to run for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigeig is coming to Kansas City for a fundraiser next week.

According to a tweet from Kansas City for Pete Buttigeig, the candidate will be at an event July 16.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $1,000. Other details have not been released.

Buttigeig has served at the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana since 2012.

After announcing his candidacy in April, Buttigeig has routinely polled in the top five candidates for the democratic nomination.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.