Violent holiday weekend: 4 people killed in Kansas City in less than 48 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a violent holiday weekend in Kansas City. Police say four people were killed between Friday and Sunday.

The first homicide happened Friday morning at an apartment near 93rd and Myrtle. A woman called 911 to report there was an unconscious man inside an apartment. Officials went to the scene around 4:45 a.m., attempted first aid, but said the man, 48-year-old Lynn Armstrong, was dead. Police have not released any information on how he died. A KCPD spokesman told FOX4 Friday that detectives are not looking for anyone. Everyone they believe was involved is either in police custody or has spoken with investigators.

The second homicide happened Saturday morning near 39th and Topping. The shooting was first reported just before 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex. Police found a man unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. They later identified the victim as 30-year-old Gregory Payton Jr.

Later that day, officers responded to calls at 66th and Monroe and found the body of 30-year-old rapper Mack Jones. Police said Jones had been missing since Tuesday.

On Sunday shortly before 1 a.m. 25-year-old Ki'Essence Pelton was shot to death near 39th and Myrtle. The driver who took the woman to the hospital told officers they were in the area when they heard the sound of gunshots, and then the driver noticed that the female passenger had been shot and immediately drove to the hospital.

If you know anything about any of these crimes, police ask you to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.