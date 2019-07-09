Angry driver fires shot after KC animal control officers pull over to help stray dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shot was fired near an animal control officer in an apparent act of road rage Tuesday afternoon.

According to Neighborhoods and Housing Services Spokesman John Baccala, animal control officers were working a stray dog case near E 92nd Street and Wallace Avenue around 3 p.m.

When animal control officers spotted the dog and pulled over, it apparently outraged the driver behind them who pulled out a gun and fired a single shot into the air, according to Baccala. Animal control reported the incident to police.

Nobody was injured and no arrests have been made in the case.