Ask the Experts: Taking care of your feet and attacking nail fungus with KC Foot Care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this edition of Ask the Experts, FOX4’s Carey Wickersham talks with Dr. Thomas F. Bembynista about the proper ways to take care of your feet and attack nail fungus.
