FOX4 shows you what happens with collected evidence inside a crime lab

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 is continuing to show you behind the scenes on how investigators process a crime scene.

In the video player above, FOX4 shows you what happens with collected evidence inside a crime lab.

 

The crime has been committed. The first crucial steps of evidence collection are complete.

In many jurisdictions, the stuff is then sent off to experts for testing. Results are sent back to get used in court.

That's customary, so the fact that `this` is an all-in-one lab puts KC on the map.

 

This week FOX4 is going to show you every section of a crime lab. Something never before seen on Kansas City television.

Throughout the week FOX4 will show you inside each of the sections of the crime lab and how they handle evidence.

