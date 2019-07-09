Independence officer struck by shop lifting suspect’s vehicle leaving Walmart

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence Police Officer was injured Tuesday night after they were struck by a shop lifting suspect leaving Walmart in a vehicle.

The police department said around 7:15 p.m. an officer was working off duty at the Walmart located South Bolger, attempted to stop the suspected shop lifter as they exited the store.

The suspect left on foot and got into a vehicle, leaving the scene. In the process of fleeing the scene, police say the suspect struck the officer with their vehicle.

Police said the officer was taken to an area hospital. Police dispatch tells FOX4 the officer’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to call 816-325-7300.