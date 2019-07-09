× It’s Cow Appreciation Day, which means people will be dressing up for free Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA, Ga. — Tuesday is Cow Appreciation Day, when Chick-fil-A fans across the country indulge in a little light bovine cosplay for free food.

The chain is offering a free breakfast, lunch or dinner entree for its customers, but there is a catch: People have to dress up like a cow to get it.

What does dressing up as a cow entail? Would a few painted-on spots do? Or does one need to stoop to silicone udders to secure that sweet, sweet free meat?

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, “any sort of cow apparel” is admissible. So, do with that what you will.

This is the 15th year of the promotion, which has drawn somewhat of a cult following. And yes, your suspicions are correct: Cow Appreciation Day is, in fact, the invention of Chick-fil-A. Although that shouldn’t stop you from paying your respects to your local herd in some other way if you feel the need. Cows go through a lot. They’d probably appreciation the recognition.

If you’d rather skip Cow Appreciation Day in favor of some other holiday invented by brands to sell you foodstuffs, you can mark your calendar with a few others: Try National Pancake Day, which was created by IHOP; or National Cookie Day, which was started by the Blue Chip Cookie Company in 1987. Whatever you do, don’t miss National Crab Stuffed Flounder Day on February 18. There’s no corporate sponsor for that one (now’s your chance, Red Lobster!), it’s just an oddly specific thing to celebrate. Plan accordingly.

If you’d rather appreciate cows in a different way, this farm offers cow cuddle sessions. Think that’s strange? Other farmers do too. Oh well, to each their own.