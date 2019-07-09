Join FOX4 and partners to help fight childhood hunger during summer vacation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When kids break for summer vacation, childhood hunger reaches its worst point as lower-income families who rely on school meals often struggle to feed their families.

Help fight childhood hunger by joining FOX4 with partners Harvesters, Hy-Vee and You Move Me for a summer food drive between July 18 and 21. We’ll be collecting nonperishable food items at all Kansas City metro Hy-Vee stores between those dates.

Nonperishable food items include most products in cans, peanuts and other nuts, cereal, dried fruit, brown rice and whole grain pasta.