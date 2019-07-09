Join FOX4 and partners to help fight childhood hunger during summer vacation

Posted 12:09 pm, July 9, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When kids break for summer vacation, childhood hunger reaches its worst point as lower-income families who rely on school meals often struggle to feed their families.

Help fight childhood hunger by joining FOX4 with partners Harvesters, Hy-Vee and You Move Me for a summer food drive between July 18 and 21. We’ll be collecting nonperishable food items at all Kansas City metro Hy-Vee stores between those dates.

Nonperishable food items include most products in cans, peanuts and other nuts, cereal, dried fruit, brown rice and whole grain pasta.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.