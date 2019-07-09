Kansas City convenience store worker arrested following shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police took one man into custody following a shooting Tuesday morning at a convenience store on Kansas City’s east side. The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven store at 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

The shooting happened across the street from what used to be the police East Patrol station. Just before 11 a.m., police say a man who does not speak English very well ran across Van Brunt from the convenience store asking for help from people inside a liquor store. The shooting victim claimed that an employee at the 7-Eleven shot him.

When officers arrived they confronted that store worker, who was still armed with a gun, and arrested him. Police say it does not appear that the victim’s wounds are life-threatening.

It’s still not known why a worker may have shot this man. Police are trying to sort all of that out. People who live or work nearby are surprised by the incident.

The police station that used to be across the street prevented a lot of violence from happening nearby.