Kansas City man sentenced in 2017 deadly beating of 59-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for the January 2017 killing of a 59-year-old man.

Caleb Patterson pleaded guilty on Tuesday for the murder of Juan Marin, according to Jackson County prosecutors. He also pleaded guilty to first degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with an unrelated robbery that occurred days after Marin’s killing.

Patterson was sentenced to 15 years on each of those two convictions. Those sentences were set to run concurrently to the 24-year sentence, according to prosecutors.

Court documents say in September 2017 detectives discovered recordings from the jail telephone system where Patterson described why he “couldn’t stop hitting” Marin because “it felt good to let some anger out.”

According to court documents, a witness also told police Patterson took him to the scene of the murder, showed him Marin’s body and told the witness he killed him.