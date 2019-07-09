KC man who works with developmentally disabled missing since July 5, family fearing the worst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The family of a missing Kansas City, Missouri man is fearing the worst and his employer has since joined in on the search for him.

Johnny Thompson, 45, was last seen at a friend’s house in Independence on July 5. He apparently had a heated discussion with someone on the phone before he left.

“He left his friend’s house, going to meet whoever it was, so who is this person,” his sister Jennifer Gee asked. “Who did he go meet?”

Thompson, who has worked at Center for the Developmentally Disabled (CDD) for 10 years, was supposed to go into work Saturday afternoon. When he didn’t show, his manager called his mother because they knew it was not like him to miss a shift.

“Johnny is somebody who’s dependable,” Sarah Mudd said, CEO of CDD. “He usually works two shifts at a time. He works a lot of hours and has never turned down a shift. So, this is very unusual for him.”

His family called it an “automatic red flag.”

“He works 100 hours a week. He is very passionate about his clients and he would never abandon them like that,” his sister said.

On Sunday, following several failed attempts to reach him, Thompson’s sister called his phone and a woman picked up. She said the woman told her one of her associate’s found the phone near the Central Avenue Viaduct Bridge in KCK and tried to sell it to her.

“That’s what she kept telling me,” Gee said. “I’m like why would his phone be there was my automatic first thought?”

“We know this is not in his character to not be in touch with us,” said Thompson’s mom, Rose Gee. “Phone or no phone, Johnny would’ve found a way to say, ‘Hey mom, I lost my phone.’”

On Wednesday, Thompson’s family, friends and co-workers searched for clues along the Kansas River and put up fliers near the bridge and other areas he was known to have frequented.

“We’re concerned because Johnny has been a dedicated faithful employee and his absence is felt by the individuals he supports, and he has gone above and beyond for us and it’s time we do the same for him,” Mudd said.

Rose Gee, another one of his sisters, said her brother stayed to himself. She called him a “home body” who didn’t attract trouble.

“He doesn’t bother nobody,” Gee said. “He works, works, works. He’s at work and then he’ll be with us, his family.”

Thompson’s family has received a few tips from people who believe they’ve seen his black Ford F-150 LTD, but there haven’t been any physical sightings of him.

“Too much time has passed,” Gee said. “There’s something definitely wrong and somebody knows something. My mom needs her son back. We need to our brother back. We need to know where he’s at.”

Thompson’s family originally filed a missing person report with KCK police, but they were told they had to file the report with Independence police because that’s the last known city he was seen in. They filed that report on Tuesday.

Thompson is 6 feet tall, 300 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt. If you have any information about this case, call police.