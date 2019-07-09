Metro woman whose car was stolen at repair shop gets a big surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's Christmas in July. The Car Santa has landed with another big surprise. This time for a mother and grandmother of 16.

The Kansas City woman got in a wreck in May that was no fault of her own.

Her SUV was then stolen while at a repair shop. The manager told her there was nothing they could do to help her.

Sharon Smith said she called her pastor first and then called FOX4 after her SUV was stolen. She got the vehicle back Monday, but she said it’s a loss.

"One man hits me, and my world turns upside down."

The last month or so has been a true test of Sharon Smith’s faith.

"That was mine. At the end of the day, that was all I had."

She took her SUV to a repair shop in Independence after being rear-ended. A few days later, she got a call from the shop saying someone broke in and stole her vehicle.

"There’s a garage over there that holds maybe 4-5 cars. Out of all them cars, you took this truck. For what?"

If that wasn’t bad enough, the manager at the shop apparently told her there was nothing they could do to help her. That their insurance only covered weather damage.

"Mind you I’m in class going to school to be a clinical medical assistant. This happened right in the middle of finals. I’m trying to study. Trying to deal with the fact that I lost my job in March. I’m trying to deal with the face of no insurance. I have health issues that need to be met. How you want me to process all this at one time and be sane. It was just too much."

FOX4 talked with a consumer attorney who believes the repair shop holds some liability because of a legal term known as “bailment.”

The law essentially means if you leave something of yours in the care of someone, they’re responsible for at least returning it to you.

"You don’t want nobody to take something that belongs to you, that you worked for and say oh well you just lost it. We’re not responsible. It’s gone. You can’t do that."

Smith has since filed a consumer complaint with the state’s attorney general office, against the repair shop. She is also seeking legal advice thanks to the help of a member of her church.