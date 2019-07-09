Missouri man drives into crowd, runs over 5-year-old’s leg

Posted 11:12 am, July 9, 2019, by

JENNINGS, Mo. — A suburban St. Louis man has been charged with driving an all-terrain vehicle into a crowed Fourth of July block party and running over the leg of a 5-year-old girl.

Police say in charging documents that 36-year-old Taylor Bloate sped away after driving into a crowd of about 150 people in Jennings. He was arrested after running a red light and T-boning another vehicle at an intersection.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bloate, of the St. Louis County village of Hanley Hills, is charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene of a crash. His bail is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police say someone drove the girl to a hospital. Police don’t have an updated condition for her.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.