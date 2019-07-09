Overland Park van thief also makes off with little girl’s special blanket

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are investigating after a thief made off with a woman’s minivan, and with it, a special blanket that belongs to her young daughter.

Nicole Feltz adopted her daughter, Meah, out of foster care four years ago and the blanket has significant sentimental value.

“The only thing that kinda breaks my heart is that when we got her as a foster child, we bought her this really soft, snuggly blanket and she’s had it since day one and it was in the van. It was in our car seat in the van,” she said.

Nicole was birthday shopping for her daughter on Monday evening, when her gray Honda Odyssey was taken from a parking lot at 127th and Antioch. The van also features a giant picture of Feltz, who is an insurance agent.

“My little one said, ‘Hey Mommy, someone’s driving away with your car,’ and by the time I got to the door they were halfway out of the parking lot.”

Feltz filed a police report with the Overland Park Police Department, but says the main issue is the blanket.

“I’m not worried about the car, I mean it’s a car, but more than anything we just want the blanket back,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park police or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).