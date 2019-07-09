Police say teen has life-threatening injuries after shooting near 38th and State Ave. in KCK

Posted 8:51 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25PM, July 9, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left an 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the shooting at 38th and State Ave. just after 8:30 p.m.

Zeigler said the incident is not related to a shots fired call earlier at a gas station at 69th and State. No injuries were reported in that incident but police were looking for a suspect.

Police tell FOX4 the teen was shot off 11th Street and was taken to 38th and State thinking there was a hospital at that location. Police say the teen is being treated at Children’s Mercy West.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to both shootings.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

