Police still looking for suspect in June south Kansas City deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are continuing to look for a man charged with murder related to a deadly shooting in June.

Police say 44-year-old Germon Deangelo Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Stevens is charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault and armed criminal action in the killing of Michael Lorthridge in south Kansas City.

Police were called to the 7800 block of 118th Terrace on a reported shooting on June 11. When they arrived, the discovered a man and a woman shot.

The female victim stated that her boyfriend, Stevens, came to the house and began arguing with her brother, Lorthridge.

The victim said that Stevens had been drinking and assaulted her after an argument. She said she did not call police because Stevens was grieving the death of a relative.

Lorthridge confronted Stevens about assaulting his sister. This allegedly lead to Stevens arriving at the home and shooting both people before leaving the scene.

Before the victim died, he was able to call a witness and identify Stevens as the shooter. The female victim also told detectives that Stevens was the person who shot them.

Police say Stevens left the scene in a grey or silver Cadillac with the Missouri tag number TA9-U9H. The car was found a short distance away from the crime scene. It had been wrecked and abandoned. Shell casings were also recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline (816)-474-TIPS (8477).