President Trump approves MO disaster declaration after flooding, tornadoes ravage state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for 20 Missouri counties impacted by flooding, storms and tornadoes, according to Governor Mike Parson’s office.

The declaration makes federal assistance available for people impacted in Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski and St. Charles counties.

Residents in these counties can now register with FEMA for temporary housing and assistance with home repairs and lost or damaged household items. Eligible residents are also able to request low- interest disaster loans.

The declaration was requested by Governor Parson after severe flooding impacted much of northwestern Missouri and tornadoes ripped through Jefferson City and parts of southern Missouri.

On June 24, teams began conducting damage assessments in 74 counties. According to that assessment, 1,650 homes were damaged along with 251 businesses.

“While Missourians have been working hard to rebuild and pull together to support one another, as we always do, the President’s action means important federal assistance will be available to help Missouri families recover in these 20 counties. I urge them to register for FEMA assistance now. I appreciate President Trump making federal assistance available,” Parson said in a statement.

People who sustained damage or losses from the flooding and storms on April 29 and after can apply for disaster relief by visiting this link, or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).