Renee Kelly reveals how she makes her rockstar cupcakes

Rockstar cupcakes
Makes 48 mini cupcakes or 24 regular cupcakes
Ingredients:
1 each box cake mix, cherry chip
1/2 C. Water
1/2 C. Lemon Lime Soda
3 Eggs
1/2 C. Oil
1/4 C. Sour Cream
10 packets Pop Rocks Candy
Directions:
Mix ingredients with a hand mixer for 2 minutes.
Stir in 2 packets of Pop Rocks Candy.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes for mini cupcakes
Allow to cool for 1-2 hours.
Cut off the tops of the cupcakes, set aside and hollow out a little of the inside of the cupcake. Pour in Pop Rock candy. Top with the cupcake top.
Ice with the frosting and decorate how you wish.
Frosting ingredients:
3 sticks salted butter softened
3/4 lb powdered sugar
2 tsp vanilla extract.
Directions:
Cream until soft and fluffy
