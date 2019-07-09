Renee Kelly reveals how she makes her rockstar cupcakes

Rockstar cupcakes

Makes 48 mini cupcakes or 24 regular cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 each box cake mix, cherry chip
1/2 C. Water
1/2 C. Lemon Lime Soda
3 Eggs
1/2 C. Oil
1/4 C. Sour Cream
10 packets Pop Rocks Candy

Directions:

Mix ingredients with a hand mixer for 2 minutes.

Stir in 2 packets of Pop Rocks Candy.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes for mini cupcakes

Allow to cool for 1-2 hours.

Cut off the tops of the cupcakes, set aside and hollow out a little of the inside of the cupcake. Pour in Pop Rock candy. Top with the cupcake top.

Ice with the frosting and decorate how you wish.

Frosting ingredients:

3 sticks salted butter softened
3/4 lb powdered sugar
2 tsp vanilla extract.

Directions:

Cream until soft and fluffy

