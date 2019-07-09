Two men shot and killed overnight in Kansas City in two separate shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police say two men are dead -- both were shot in separate shootings overnight.

Now police are asking for anyone who may have seen something to come forward to help police track down the suspects.

The first shooting happened after 10:45 p.m. Monday along East 103rd Street near Virginia Avenue.

Police said the shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with critical injuries. He died shortly after his arrival.

Witnesses in that case said they saw a white SUV drive away after the shooting.

The second shooting happened just a few hours later near 57th and McGee.

Police said around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to a home where they found a man in the grass with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

Witnesses in the second shooting said they heard a disturbance before hearing gunshots.

If you have any information that can help police solve either of these homicide cases, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward in both cases for information that leads to a conviction.