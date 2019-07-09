× Woman arrested after allegedly pulling out gun, firing two shots while at Parkville DMV

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Officials arrested a woman Tuesday they say was armed with a handgun and allegedly fired two shots while at a Parkville DMV office.

Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department originally said no shots were fired, but an officer on the scene issued an update and said two shots were fired.

No one was injured.

The incident happened before 12:30 p.m.

Police did not say why the woman pulled out a gun or fired the shots.