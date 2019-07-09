Wynonna and the Big Noise band to perform free concert at SantaCaliGon Festival

Posted 1:33 pm, July 9, 2019, by

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Longtime country star Wynonna and the Big Noise band are coming to town, and you can see them for free.

They will help kick off the SantaCaliGon Festival Friday, Aug. 30 in Independence, Missouri on the Historic Independence Square.

The festival is free to attend and runs through Monday, Sept. 2.

Other entertainers include:

Festival days and times:

  • Friday, Aug. 30  12 – 11 p.m.
    • 6:30 p.m. Brandon Cunningham Band
    • 8 p.m. Big Time Grain Co.
    • 9:30 p.m. Wynonna and The Big Noise
  • Saturday, Aug. 31  10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
    • 6:30 p.m. Hudson Drive
    • 8 p.m. Edge of Forever-Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band
    • 9:30 p.m. Whitey Morgan and the 78’s
  • Sunday, Sept. 1 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
    • 6:30 p.m. The Rippers
    • 8 p.m. Special Forces-38 Special Tribute Band
    • 9:30 p.m. Almost KISS

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.