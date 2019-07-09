Wynonna and the Big Noise band to perform free concert at SantaCaliGon Festival

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Longtime country star Wynonna and the Big Noise band are coming to town, and you can see them for free.

They will help kick off the SantaCaliGon Festival Friday, Aug. 30 in Independence, Missouri on the Historic Independence Square.

The festival is free to attend and runs through Monday, Sept. 2.

Other entertainers include:

Festival days and times:

Friday, Aug. 30 12 – 11 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Brandon Cunningham Band 8 p.m. Big Time Grain Co. 9:30 p.m. Wynonna and The Big Noise

Saturday, Aug. 31 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Hudson Drive 8 p.m. Edge of Forever-Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band 9:30 p.m. Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

Sunday, Sept. 1 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. 6:30 p.m. The Rippers 8 p.m. Special Forces-38 Special Tribute Band 9:30 p.m. Almost KISS

